Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE DY opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

