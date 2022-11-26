Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives $129.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUILF. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 135 ($1.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 83 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.