Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,756 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Novavax worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $65,066,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,549,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

