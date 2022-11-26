Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 88,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 90,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

