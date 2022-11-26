Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.3 %

CLNE stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Clean Energy Fuels

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.