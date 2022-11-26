Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.3 %
CLNE stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Further Reading
