Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after buying an additional 66,336 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

