Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 193,001 Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,001 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

