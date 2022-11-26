Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 54,372 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $975.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $20.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

