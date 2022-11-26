Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 70,416 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOG opened at $36.05 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.