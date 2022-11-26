Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,405 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

