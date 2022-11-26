Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of CVR Energy worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CVR Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

CVR Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.