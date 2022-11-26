Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,570 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 56.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $5,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.03.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

