Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,275 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $698,952. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

