Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 108,369 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 439,307 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

