Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.