Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

