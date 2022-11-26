Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $951.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $888.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $834.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

