Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $5.95 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

