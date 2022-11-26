Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.41.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

