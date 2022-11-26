Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,662 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1,794.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

