Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after buying an additional 329,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after buying an additional 298,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 763,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.