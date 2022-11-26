Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Talos Energy worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 176.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $20.35 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

