Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JD.com by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.84 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

