Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Markel by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Markel by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Markel by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 16.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MKL opened at $1,304.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,243.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
