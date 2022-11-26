Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 72,646 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,646 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

