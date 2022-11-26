Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,327 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.