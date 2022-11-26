Raymond James Trims Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Target Price to C$0.60

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

CVE:EGT opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

