Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Renault Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Renault stock opened at €33.77 ($34.46) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.09 and its 200-day moving average is €28.09. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

