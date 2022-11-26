Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

