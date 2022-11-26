Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $14.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.62 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.