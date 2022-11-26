Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.