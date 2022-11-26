Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

