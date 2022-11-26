Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

