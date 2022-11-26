Research Analysts Set Expectations for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$378.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

