Research Analysts Set Expectations for Homology Medicines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Homology Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.68). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 117,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.