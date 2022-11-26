Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of REYN stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.44. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,285,000 after acquiring an additional 176,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after buying an additional 236,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after buying an additional 1,033,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

