RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $277.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.24. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $658.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.