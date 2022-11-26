Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.58) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($50.85) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.83) to GBX 5,900 ($69.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($54.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($73.31) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,319.23 ($62.90).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,379 ($63.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,953.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,035.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.00). The company has a market capitalization of £87.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.13.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

