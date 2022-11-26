Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,652,834 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,434,584 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Rivian Automotive worth $608,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is 32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 126.75.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

