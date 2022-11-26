Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 25,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $199,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,574,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,979,448.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner bought 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner acquired 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner acquired 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $199,533.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 147,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.