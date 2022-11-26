Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 25,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $199,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,574,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,979,448.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner bought 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner acquired 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner acquired 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 147,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

