Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 313.9% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,428.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,838,000 after acquiring an additional 227,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Rogers

Rogers stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.95. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

