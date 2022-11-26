Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,595,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 23,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

