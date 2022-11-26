Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,831,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 639,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.94 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.