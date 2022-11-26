Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €650.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kering Price Performance

EPA KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €486.98 and a 200-day moving average of €501.85. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

