Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a neutral rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.93.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance
Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
