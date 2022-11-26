RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RPT opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $958.20 million, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in RPT Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.