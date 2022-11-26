Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

