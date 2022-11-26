Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.11. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

