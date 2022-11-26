Scotiabank Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$24.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PXT. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,742,031.78. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at C$357,155.92. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075 in the last 90 days.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

