Scotiabank Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$175.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WN opened at C$166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$130.81 and a 12-month high of C$168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$151.40.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at George Weston

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240. In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,240.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

